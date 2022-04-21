Left Menu

3 children flee protection home in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:44 IST
Three children escaped from a government protection home in the district, police said on Thursday.

The home's assistant superintendent, Asaram, and three guards, Rajender\R, Nafees and Sushil Kumar, have been booked in connection with the case, besides the three inmates who fled the facility on Tuesday, Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh said.

Two of the inmates have already been apprehended, he said.

Of the three children, two were involved in a theft case in Charthwal and one was booked in a rape case registered at the Sikheda police station.

