National Commission for Minorities to submit report to Centre on Jahangirpuri violence

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Syed Shahzadi on Thursday said the panel will submit a report to the government on the communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area and recommend appropriate action.

The chairman of the NCM and other members visited Jahangirpuri, she said.

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. Some vehicles were also torched.

''A report will be submitted to the Centre and the (Union) home ministry. If there is anything which warrants action, then we will surely recommend action... If there is anything, the minority commission will definitely respond,'' Shahzadi said at a press conference here.

Asked about a report by the US-based Genocide Watch warning that a ''genocide'' of Muslims could take place in India, the NCM member said the ''foreigners are totally wrong''.

''Had it been like that, then we would not have been here. This is totally wrong and some people want to destroy this country, their thinking is like that only. Our country is united, our country is India and we are Indians.

''Some people want to create a wedge between us (communities), but we should not pay heed to the issue. Rather, we should focus on our development,'' she said.

Shahzadi alleged some minority organisations and foreign powers do not want Muslims to prosper.

''Everything is fine,'' she said.

Responding to a question about attacks on the minority community in Kashmir, Shahzadi said those who do anything wrong, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Sikhs, should be punished.

''People from every religion are important to maintain peace in society. The country cannot develop if there is development of Hindus only or Muslims only. The country will develop only when we all stay together and work by understanding each other,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)