Danish premier pledges more weapons as she and Spanish PM visit Kyiv

Denmark's prime minister on Thursday pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine during a trip to Kyiv, where she and her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez were meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a gesture of support.

Mette Frederiksen also visited the badly damaged town of Borodyanka, which has been retaken after Russian troops pulled back from the region around Kyiv. "We intend to deliver more weapons to Ukraine because that is what is most needed," Frederiksen told the Danish channel TV2 as she walked around the town surrounded by armed soldiers.

Frederiksen and her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez both arrived in Kyiv early on Thursday, according to footage posted on Sanchez' Twitter account Frederiksen's office said talks with Zelenskiy would focus on further support for the Ukrainians and the prosecution of "war crimes and human rights violations".

Russia calls its action a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of an unprovoked war of aggression. Numerous European leaders have travelled to Ukraine since Russia's invasion to show support for its president and people, especially since Russia pulled back its forces from northern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)