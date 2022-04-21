Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:30 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.

An Afghani health official had said that an explosion targeting a Shi'ite mosque in the city killed at least 11 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022