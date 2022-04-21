Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:30 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.
An Afghani health official had said that an explosion targeting a Shi'ite mosque in the city killed at least 11 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
