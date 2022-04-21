Left Menu

Two cops caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Raigad

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said it has caught two police personnel, including an assistant inspector, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to help secure bail for his relatives arrested in a criminal case in Karjat taluka of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

According to a release issued by the ACB's Navi Mumbai unit, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sunita Shankar Athane and constable Sanchin Narute, attached to the Karjat Police Station, were trapped on Wednesday while accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

The release said an offence was registered at the Karjat Police Station against more than a dozen relatives of the complainant and three of them are already in jail.

API Athane and constable Narute demanded Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant to help the trio get bail from a local court and not to arrest the remaining 12 accused wanted in the case, the ACB said.

The duo had already accepted the first installment of Rs 10,000 and was trapped while accepting the second installment, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

