Drug-peddlers get 20-year jail term

A local court sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of possessing and transporting 1335.4 kg of cannabis (ganja) in January 2020.

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge found Mohammed Ameen and Rameshwar guilty under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years each. Also, the two were fined Rs 1 lakh each, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said in a release on Thursday.

In 2020, sleuths of the DRI intercepted a goods vehicle passing through Pedda Amberpet Toll Plaza, and after due process, they seized the ganja being transported and arrested Mohammed Ameen and Rameshwar. After investigation, the officers of DRI filed a complaint against the accused before the Metropolitan Sessions Judge.

Based on the complaint, the trial was conducted and the two, aged about 33, were convicted and sentenced, the DRI said.

