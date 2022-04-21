CBI arrests 2 superintendents in CGST, Customs Excise dept while accepting bribe

The CBI has arrested two GST and Central Excise superintendents for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for settling a businessman's pending tax issues, officials said on Thursday.

Ankur Khandelwal and Chetan Saxena, both superintendents in CGST and Customs Excise department, Bhopal, had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the businessman, they said.

''After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on April 20,'' CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant, he said.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused at Bhopal which led to recovery of incriminating documents/articles,'' Joshi said.

