CBI files chargesheet against former NSE managing director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former NSE managing director Chitra Ramkrishna and the exchange's former group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 21:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former NSE managing director Chitra Ramkrishna and the exchange's former group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case. A senior CBI official confirmed that the chargesheet has been submitted at the CBI court in the Rouse Avenue district court in New Delhi.

"The chargesheet has been submitted. The case is under investigation if new facts and evidence come up during investigation, then a supplementary charge sheet will be filed into the matter," he said. In the chargesheet, CBI has mentioned that Chitra has allegedly abused her official position in key decisions. There are many other offences that they both are accused of in the charge sheet.

The accused in the case-- Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian-- are in judicial custody. A bail hearing of Chitra Ramkrishna was scheduled on Thursday but it has been rescheduled for April 28 while Anand's bail hearing is scheduled on April 24. Earlier, CBI had opposed the bail petition of Chitra Ramkrishna claiming the nature and gravity of the offence is quite severe having far-reaching repercussions on financial stability.

During the investigation, it was also alleged that she allowed improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

