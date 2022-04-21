Left Menu

India, Thailand review ties; agree to work towards improving connectivity

The two sides also agreed to improve connectivity including early operationalisation of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral highway and greater port linkages, it said in a statement.The delegations exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at United Nations and other international organisations, it added.The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary East in the MEA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:08 IST
India, Thailand review ties; agree to work towards improving connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

India and Thailand on Thursday agreed to work towards improving connectivity including early operationalisation of a trilateral highway project and ensuring greater port linkages. The issue came up at the sixth round of India-Thailand Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties including in the sphere of defence and security, economic engagement, tourism and post COVID-19 economic recovery among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. ''The two sides also agreed to improve connectivity including early operationalisation of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral highway and greater port linkages,'' it said in a statement.

''The delegations exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at United Nations and other international organisations,'' it added.

The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA. The Thai team was led by Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. ''As this year marks the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, the two sides agreed to celebrate this landmark occasion in a befitting manner,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022