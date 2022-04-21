India, Thailand review ties; agree to work towards improving connectivity

India and Thailand on Thursday agreed to work towards improving connectivity including early operationalisation of a trilateral highway project and ensuring greater port linkages. The issue came up at the sixth round of India-Thailand Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties including in the sphere of defence and security, economic engagement, tourism and post COVID-19 economic recovery among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. ''The two sides also agreed to improve connectivity including early operationalisation of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral highway and greater port linkages,'' it said in a statement.

''The delegations exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at United Nations and other international organisations,'' it added.

The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the MEA. The Thai team was led by Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. ''As this year marks the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, the two sides agreed to celebrate this landmark occasion in a befitting manner,'' the MEA said.

