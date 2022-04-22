U.S. judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Kentucky's new abortion law
A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Kentucky officials from enforcing a sweeping new abortion law that Planned Parenthood said would force abortion clinics to stop offering the procedure until they can meet certain requirements.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in Louisville issued a temporary restraining order at Planned Parenthood's request a week after the Republican-led legislature overrode a veto by the state's Democratic governor to enact the law.
