Left Menu

Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa through house break-ins

Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol.As per the complaints, unidentified persons used to target foreign tourists and steal their valuable items, like laptops, digital cameras, mobile phones and cash, a police spokesperson said.The incidents had created fear in the mind of tourists and disturbed peace in the nearby coastal areas.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:51 IST
Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa through house break-ins
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of burglars with the arrest of two persons from neighbouring Karnataka, who were allegedly targeting foreigners, especially in the North Goa tourist belt.

The accused duo, Lathif Khan (28) and K S Azeez (46), was arrested in Karnataka on Thursday, a police official said. Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-in and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol.

As per the complaints, unidentified persons used to target foreign tourists and steal their valuable items, like laptops, digital cameras, mobile phones and cash, a police spokesperson said.

''The incidents had created fear in the mind of tourists and disturbed peace in the nearby coastal areas. Pernem police were continuously trying to track down and nab the culprits, however they used to change their location,'' he said.

During the investigation, police received inputs that the accused hailed from Kerala and Karnataka.

''Based on the information, Goa police with the help of their counterparts in Karnataka and Kerala, arrested the two accused from Karnataka,'' he said. During their interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to commit theft by breaking the lock of the main door of houses or by gaining entry through windows at night. After the crime, they used to return to Karnataka and Kerala, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022