Mariupol mayor appeals for 'full evacuation' of his southern Ukrainian city
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 12:13 IST
The mayor of Mariupol issued a new appeal on Friday for the "full evacuation" of the southern Ukrainian city which President Vladimir Putin says is now controlled by Russian forces.
"We need only one thing - the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on national television.
