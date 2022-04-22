Left Menu

Mariupol mayor appeals for 'full evacuation' of his southern Ukrainian city

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 12:13 IST
Mariupol mayor appeals for 'full evacuation' of his southern Ukrainian city
Vadym Boichenko Image Credit: Flickr
  • Ukraine

The mayor of Mariupol issued a new appeal on Friday for the "full evacuation" of the southern Ukrainian city which President Vladimir Putin says is now controlled by Russian forces.

"We need only one thing - the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

