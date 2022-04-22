Left Menu

More Lankans fleeing economic crisis land in India

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:24 IST
More Lankans fleeing economic crisis land in India
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen more Sri Lankan nationals who fled the crisis-hit island republic arrived in India on Friday, with the hapless families who landed at Dhanushkodi in the wee hours being accommodated at the Mandapam refugees camp.

They rued the severe crisis that has crippled the country's economy and said even milk powder could not be afforded by them and alleged government apathy towards citizens.

The 18 people, among whom there were children, came in two batches in as many boats and were dropped off at Arichalmunai.

Two of the women who were part of the latest batch of Lankans leaving the country, said they braved rains to cross over to India.

Sri Lanka is grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

The island nation is witnessing large-scale protests against the government's handling of the debt-ridden economy - the worst-ever economic crisis in the country's history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022