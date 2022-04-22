Court extends Malik's judicial custody till May 6 in property case linked to Dawood

A special court here on Friday extended till May 6 the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, on February 23 in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Malik was produced before special judge R N Rokade at the end of his previous jail custody on Friday. The Central probe agency had on Thursday submitted an over 5,000-page chargesheet against Malik in the case.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ED has claimed that Malik was actively involved in ''terror funding''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)