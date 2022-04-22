Left Menu

Man killed during celebratory firing in UP’s Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:36 IST
Man killed during celebratory firing in UP’s Sultanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed in celebratory firing during a marriage ceremony in Pipri Bhawanipur village here, police said on Friday.

Sheshmani Pandey (59) died in the incident that happened on Thursday night, they said.

He got injured during the celebratory firing when he along with other family members was going to the village to attend Shailendra Pandey's 'tilak' ceremony, police said.

Sheshmani later succumbed to injuries during treatment, Circle Officer (CO) Jaisinghpur KK Saroj said. Five people were taken into custody after reviewing the video footage of the procession, Saroj said.

A Bolero vehicle without a number plate was also recovered from the spot, he said.

A case has been registered and necessary legal action is being taken, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022