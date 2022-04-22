Iraq now expects to earn $25 bln in revenues due to oil price rise -INA
Iraq now expects to earn $25 billion in oil export revenues in six months due to the rising price of oil, the state news agency reported on Friday, citing the country's finance minister.
The Iraqi federal government is yet to receive any revenues or funds from oil exports from the northern Kurdish region although it is obligated to pay them, Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi added.
