BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 57% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 57% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 72% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 2,329 respondents conducted between April 20-22; margin of error between +/- 0.9 and 2.0 pts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)