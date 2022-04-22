Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 57% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 57% Of Vote-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 57% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 72% IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF Survey of 2,329 respondents conducted between April 20-22; margin of error between +/- 0.9 and 2.0 pts.

