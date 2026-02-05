Measles Outbreak Spurs Surge in Spartanburg Vaccinations

An alarming measles outbreak in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has led to a twofold increase in MMR vaccinations, health officials report. However, despite the noticeable rise, immunization rates still fall short of the necessary 95% for herd immunity, leaving the community vulnerable to the highly infectious virus.

Spartanburg, near the North Carolina border, witnessed a 102% increase in administered MMR doses over the last four months, compared to the previous year. Nonetheless, only 89% of Spartanburg students are vaccinated. Doctors attribute the rise to increased awareness among parents choosing to vaccinate their children earlier, amid fear of the ongoing outbreak.

While vaccination efforts by mobile units and clinics continue, reaching the vaccine-hesitant remains challenging. Pediatricians like Stuart Simko note heightened concerns as more parents realize the outbreak's severity, emphasizing the importance of timely immunizations to prevent further spread in public areas.

