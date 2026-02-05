Left Menu

Measles Outbreak Spurs Surge in Spartanburg Vaccinations

A significant measles outbreak has struck Spartanburg County, South Carolina, doubling the region's MMR vaccinations. Despite the increase, current vaccination rates remain below the herd immunity threshold, posing continuing risks. Health officials emphasize the need for higher immunization coverage amid rising vaccine hesitancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 05:44 IST
Measles Outbreak Spurs Surge in Spartanburg Vaccinations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An alarming measles outbreak in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has led to a twofold increase in MMR vaccinations, health officials report. However, despite the noticeable rise, immunization rates still fall short of the necessary 95% for herd immunity, leaving the community vulnerable to the highly infectious virus.

Spartanburg, near the North Carolina border, witnessed a 102% increase in administered MMR doses over the last four months, compared to the previous year. Nonetheless, only 89% of Spartanburg students are vaccinated. Doctors attribute the rise to increased awareness among parents choosing to vaccinate their children earlier, amid fear of the ongoing outbreak.

While vaccination efforts by mobile units and clinics continue, reaching the vaccine-hesitant remains challenging. Pediatricians like Stuart Simko note heightened concerns as more parents realize the outbreak's severity, emphasizing the importance of timely immunizations to prevent further spread in public areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while expressing anguish at Wednesday's dramatic scenes.

We all should cooperate in running the House smoothly, says Om Birla while e...

 India
2
EU Excludes Apple Maps and Ads from Digital Gatekeeper List

EU Excludes Apple Maps and Ads from Digital Gatekeeper List

 Belgium
3
We aim to double Bihar's per capita income in next five years: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.

We aim to double Bihar's per capita income in next five years: CM Nitish Kum...

 India
4
Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Erdogan Advocates Diplomacy Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026