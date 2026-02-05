Left Menu

Guterres Urges Urgent Nuclear Arms Negotiation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for immediate negotiations between the US and Russia to forge a new nuclear arms control framework after the expiration of the New START Treaty. He warns of the heightened nuclear threat and emphasizes the need for action to prevent unchecked proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 05:33 IST
Guterres Urges Urgent Nuclear Arms Negotiation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The expiration of the New START Treaty marks a critical juncture for global peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday. He highlighted the urgent need for the United States and Russia to negotiate a new nuclear arms control framework.

Guterres noted the treaty's culmination leaves the world for the first time in over 50 years without any binding limits on strategic nuclear arsenals for the two countries that hold the majority of the global stockpile. He described the situation as dire, with the highest nuclear weapon use risk seen in decades.

While acknowledging the gravity of the moment, Guterres also identified a chance to establish an updated arms control regime. He commended both nations' leaders for recognizing the necessity of preventing rampant nuclear proliferation, urging them to act immediately to negotiation terms for a new framework that ensures verifiable limits and common security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkey Seeks to Modernize EU Customs Union Amid Renewed Talks

Turkey Seeks to Modernize EU Customs Union Amid Renewed Talks

 Global
2
To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla in Lok Sabha.

To avert any incident, I requested PM not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla...

 India
3
Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Peace in Syria

Erdogan's Strategic Diplomacy: Bridging Peace in Syria

 Turkey
4
BCCI case: Supreme Court considers that ex-president Anurag Thakur had then tendered unqualified apology.

BCCI case: Supreme Court considers that ex-president Anurag Thakur had then ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026