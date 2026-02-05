Guterres Urges Urgent Nuclear Arms Negotiation

The expiration of the New START Treaty marks a critical juncture for global peace and security, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Wednesday. He highlighted the urgent need for the United States and Russia to negotiate a new nuclear arms control framework.

Guterres noted the treaty's culmination leaves the world for the first time in over 50 years without any binding limits on strategic nuclear arsenals for the two countries that hold the majority of the global stockpile. He described the situation as dire, with the highest nuclear weapon use risk seen in decades.

While acknowledging the gravity of the moment, Guterres also identified a chance to establish an updated arms control regime. He commended both nations' leaders for recognizing the necessity of preventing rampant nuclear proliferation, urging them to act immediately to negotiation terms for a new framework that ensures verifiable limits and common security.

