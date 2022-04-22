Left Menu

Jammu terror attack ahead of PM Modi’s visit cause of 'serious concern': Apni Party chief

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:54 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the terrorist attack here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, calling it a cause of ''serious concern''.

An attempt by banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of the prime minister's visit was foiled after two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed here in an encounter on Friday in which a CISF officer also died, officials said.

Nine security personnel were also injured in the pre-dawn gunfight near an Army camp in Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu.

''We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Sunjwan. It is an attempt to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir," Bukhari said.

"The enemies of peace and stability are behind these heinous acts," he said.

The Apni party chief also appealed to the people to maintain communal brotherhood and peace in the society.

