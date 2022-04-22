Situation peaceful in Jahangirpuri, political leaders not allowed near mosque: Special CP

As various political parties are set to visit Jahangirpuri area in the national capital slamming the demolition drive, Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Dependra Pathak on Friday said that situation in the violence-hit area is peaceful and political leaders are not allowed to visit near the mosque. However, no restrictions have been imposed on general devotees. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday rolled bulldozers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as a part of the anti-encroachment drive of BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Speaking on the peaceful situation in the Jahangirpuri area, Dependra Pathak said, "Normalcy will return in the area in the next 24 to 36 hours." He added that the situation is peaceful at present. D Raja, CPI General Secretary has reached the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in Delhi.

"We come here to meet the victims, Police is not allowing us, India belongs to everybody," D Raja said. Two separate delegations of Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party will visit Delhi on Friday to "investigate" the demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

"Our role is very focused and we are maintaining peace here. I took stock of the security situation. We have adequate police deployment to ensure the safety and security of the area", said the Special Commissioner of Police. "Our aim is that situation remains normal and there is no incitement. For that, we're in continuous touch with people of the area, various pressure groups and who all are visiting here. CCTV cameras have been installed here so that we can keep an eye", added CP Dependra Pathak.

Delhi police have installed several CCTV cameras in the Jahangirpuri area for strict surveillance. The police will also install a temporary monitoring station, informed police on Thursday. Besides CCTV surveillance, Delhi police earlier said that they are also conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.

The drive that was halted by the Supreme Court was launched just days after violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)