ED attaches assets of ex Assam PR dept director

Assets worth Rs 5.54 crore of a former director of the information and public relation department of the Assam government have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged fraud in public funds, the ED said on Friday.

The federal agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the officer identified as Ranjit Gogoi.

In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said its probe found that ''in connivance with Assam government officials and others, different companies were able to get the work order in 'Vision Assam Mission Assam project', even though they did not have the required pre-qualification and laundered the proceeds of crime received by them.'' The total proceeds of crime identified in the case till now is Rs 16.36 crore, it said.

The ED filed a money laundering case against the accused after studying an October 2017 FIR of the CM Vigilance Cell, a police unit directly under the supervision of the Assam chief minister which charged them with ''misappropriation'' of government money.

