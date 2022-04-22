T'gana: Woman attacked for spurning love, Governor expresses anguish

A woman in Hanamkonda district of Telangana was attacked by a man for allegedly spurning his love and ignoring him, police said on Friday.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed anguish over the attack on the student.

The woman, a final year student of MCA at Hanamkonda, has been staying in Hyderabad, trying to secure a job in a software firm, they said.

She got acquainted with the alleged attacker a couple of years ago. However, she had been ignoring him for a year as she did not like his ways.

On coming to know that the woman had come to Hanamkonda, he reached her house on Friday morning and injured her with a sharp weapon on her neck for rejecting his love and ignoring him, the police said.

She did not not suffer any serious injury and was being treated at the MGM government hospital in nearby Warangal, they added.

Police registered a case on charges of attempt to murder and other sections based on a statement by the woman.

Governor Soundararajan spoke to the superintendent of MGM government hospital and asked him to provide the best possible medical care to the victim, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The hospital superintendent informed the Governor that a team of senior doctors from different specialties like ENT, surgery, and physicians has been constituted to offer the best possible care to the victim, it said.

Observing that society must take serious note of the increasing crimes against women and girls, Soundararajan said stringent punishment should be handed out to the culprit.

