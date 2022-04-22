Head of Tunisia electoral commission hits out at president's move
The head of Tunisia's electoral commission on Friday said the president's decree replacing its members meant the commission would no longer be independent.
"It has become the president's commission," Nabil Baffoun told Reuters by phone.
