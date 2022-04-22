Gunmen fire at woman, loot Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand
- Country:
- India
Three bike-borne gunmen on Friday shot and injured a 25-year-old bank agent and looted Rs 3 lakh from her in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a police officer said.
The miscreants fired at Prabha Kumari when she came out of a bank after withdrawing the money near Akri Block Office and fled with the cash, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.
Kumari works as a 'Bank Mitra' who helps self-help groups to avail various services from bank. Kumari, who suffered a bullet injury in the waist, was admitted to Khunti Sadar Hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, the SP said. The police registered a case and launched a manhunt to catch the culprits.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khunti Sadar Hospital
- Khunti
- Jharkhand
- Kumari
- Akri Block Office
- Prabha Kumari
ALSO READ
Hockey Nationals: Delhi, Jharkhand, Bengal notch wins
Jharkhand beat Chandigarh on Day 3 of HI Senior Men National C'ship
Jharkhand HC issues notice to CM over mining lease
Jharkhand ropeway accident: One dead, 22 trapped people rescued
Ten injured as cable cars in Jharkhand ropeway collide, many stuck