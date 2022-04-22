Left Menu

Gunmen fire at woman, loot Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:00 IST
Gunmen fire at woman, loot Rs 3 lakh in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Three bike-borne gunmen on Friday shot and injured a 25-year-old bank agent and looted Rs 3 lakh from her in Jharkhand's Khunti district, a police officer said.

The miscreants fired at Prabha Kumari when she came out of a bank after withdrawing the money near Akri Block Office and fled with the cash, Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

Kumari works as a 'Bank Mitra' who helps self-help groups to avail various services from bank. Kumari, who suffered a bullet injury in the waist, was admitted to Khunti Sadar Hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, the SP said. The police registered a case and launched a manhunt to catch the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022