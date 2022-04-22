Left Menu

Rising Star Corps commander Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh reviews Army’s operational preparedness

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:07 IST
Rising Star Corps commander Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh reviews Army’s operational preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

Rising Star Corps commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh on Friday visited the Jammu-based Tiger Division and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army in the region.

Lt Gen Singh on assuming the charge of the command visited the 26 Infantry Division (Tiger Division) during a two-day to the region, a defence spokesman said.

He reviewed the operational preparedness of the division and appreciated the high state of readiness and synergy between all combat and combat-support elements, the spokesman said.

During his interaction with the soldiers, Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of their sharp vigil, alertness and high morale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022