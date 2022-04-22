Rising Star Corps commander Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh reviews Army’s operational preparedness
Rising Star Corps commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh on Friday visited the Jammu-based Tiger Division and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army in the region.
Lt Gen Singh on assuming the charge of the command visited the 26 Infantry Division (Tiger Division) during a two-day to the region, a defence spokesman said.
He reviewed the operational preparedness of the division and appreciated the high state of readiness and synergy between all combat and combat-support elements, the spokesman said.
During his interaction with the soldiers, Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of their sharp vigil, alertness and high morale.
