Fire breaks out at paint shop in Delhi's Azad Market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:15 IST
Fire breaks out at paint shop in Delhi's Azad Market
A fire broke out at a paint shop in north Delhi's Azad market area on Friday evening, officials said.

Fire officials said information regarding the blaze was received at 7.30 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said three people, shop owner Pardeep Ahuja, his son Ravi Ahuja and Mohammad Yasin, sustained injuries in the fire and were taken to a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

