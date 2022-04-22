Left Menu

MP: FBI team visits Indore in connection with call centre cheating racket

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:20 IST
MP: FBI team visits Indore in connection with call centre cheating racket
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met a senior police official here on Friday in connection with the cases of online cheating of US nationals by fraudsters operating from call centres based in the city. The team, which included a legal attaché from the US embassy, met Indore police commissioner H C Mishra, officials said.

City police had registered three cases in connection with the duping of US citizens in 2018, 2019 and 2020 against separate gangs, said a local official.

According to police, the fraudsters called US citizens posing as officials of the US social security authority, and told them that their social security number was being used for money laundering and smuggling of narcotic substances.

Speaking in American accent, they told the victims that they will have pay a certain amount to settle the case or they will face legal action and their social security number would be blocked. The fraudsters thus persuaded the victims to pay anything between USD 50 to 5,000 through gift cards, Bitcoin or other online modes.

The money was routed to India through hawala channels, according to police.

Indore Police have arrested over 120 people for being part of these rackets so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022