Demonstration of Electric Vehicles given to Indian Army and Rajnath Singh

A demonstration of Electric Vehicles (EVs) was given to the Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff and senior officers of the Indian Army in New Delhi on 22 April 2022. Electric Vehicle manufacturers from Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI) and Revolt Motors showcased their EVs and briefed about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during the past few years.

Raksha Mantri has appreciated the Indian Army's initiative to induct EVs and reduce dependency on fossil fuels in line with the Government policies. Government's policy of FAME I & II have given tremendous boost to infrastructure development for sustaining the EV ecosystem in India. Setting up of EV charging stations has been delicenced by the Government to facilitate EV adoption.

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane believes that the future in transportation is EVs and Indian Army has to be a torch bearer and lead the way in adoption of this technology even if the world armies are still only contemplating introduction of EVs.

Based on the directions of the Chief of Army Staff, a Board of Officers was detailed under Director General of Supplies & Transport (DGST) Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav as the Presiding Officer to formulate a definite time bound road map for introduction of EVs in Indian Army.

The Board of Officers has finalized its recommendations and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Singh Yadav briefed the Chief of Army Staff, Army Commanders & Senior Army officers today about the planned introduction of EVs during the Army Commanders meeting. As of now, Indian Army is planning to procure EVs in three categories i.e Cars, Buses and Motorcycles.

