Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 3 injured

As many as three people have been injured in a fire that broke out at Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar in the national capital on Friday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:31 IST
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 3 injured
Visuals from Sadar Bazaar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three people have been injured in a fire that broke out at Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar in the national capital on Friday evening. As per the preliminary report, the fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road in the area.

The police said that all injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. "A fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road, Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar. 3 persons have been injured and sent to the hospital," said Delhi Police.

Moreover, eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022