Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 3 injured

As many as three people have been injured in a fire that broke out at Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar in the national capital on Friday evening. As per the preliminary report, the fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road in the area.

The police said that all injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. "A fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road, Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar. 3 persons have been injured and sent to the hospital," said Delhi Police.

Moreover, eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)