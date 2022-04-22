Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,042 new COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases now highest since Feb 15

The national capital reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours (77 more than yesterday), the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The national capital reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours (77 more than yesterday), the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Friday. The city had reported 1,104 cases on February 10.

With this, the active cases in the national capital breached the 3,000 mark and currently stand at 3,253. This is the highest since February 15 when the active cases in the city stood at 3,397. The daily case positivity rate of the city stands at 4.64 per cent.

As many as 757 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,43,282. Two patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the city climbs to 26,164.

As many as 22,442 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination programme of the government, 47,064 beneficiaries were vaccinated during this period taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed to 3,30,59,731.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases continue to rise as the country reported 2,451 fresh COVID-19 cases (71 cases higher than yesterday) with 54 fatalities on Friday. (ANI)

