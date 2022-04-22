Bengal school teacher held for thrashing employee, shoving headmaster

A teacher of a school in West Bengal's Birbhum district was arrested for allegedly assaulting a non-teaching employee and manhandling the headmaster following an altercation over late attendance, police said on Friday.

An official of Ajoypur High School in Suri said Headmaster Asish Garai objected when the accused teacher, Debashis Khag, wanted to sign the attendance registrar after coming late to school leading to an altercation on Thursday. During the argument, Khag allegedly rushed toward Garai and tried to grab his collar. He also thrashed non-teaching staff Avijit Bhandari when he came to the headmaster's rescue, the official said. Bhandari was taken to Siuri Hospital as he suffered deep cuts on his forehead, the school official said.

Khag was arrested after Garai lodged a complaint against him, police said.

Garai told reporters that he only objected to Khag signing the attendance registrar which infuriated him.

Before he was arrested, the accused teacher denied the allegations.

The school education department has sought a report from the district inspector about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)