29-yr-old lawyer found dead in sewage tank in Faridabad

The body of a 29-year-old lawyer, who went missing a couple of days ago, was recovered from a sewer disposal tank in Sainik Colony here on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Himanshu, a native of Begusarai in Bihar. He had been living with his maternal uncle, a Supreme Court lawyer, in Indraprastha Colony-II for long and had been practising law with him.

Police said they are yet to ascertain whether Himanshu died due to an accident or was murdered.

One of Himanshu’s relatives told the police that he had gone out for a walk on Tuesday evening but did not return. His uncle searched for him but did not inform the police.

On Friday afternoon, locals happened to see his body in the open sewer disposal tank and they called the police, who ascertained his identity based on the documents recovered from his pockets.

“We are investigating from all angles and the picture will be clear soon,” police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

He said the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

