Nagpur: Man held for killing puppies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 23:14 IST
A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing two puppies in Mankapur area of Nagpur, a police official said.

The man is a naib tehsildar and has been held under IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act provisions on the complaint of a woman who has alleged the former killed the two puppies near his house with a stick and set the carcasses ablaze.

