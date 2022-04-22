Nagpur: Man held for killing puppies

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing two puppies in Mankapur area of Nagpur, a police official said.

The man is a naib tehsildar and has been held under IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act provisions on the complaint of a woman who has alleged the former killed the two puppies near his house with a stick and set the carcasses ablaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)