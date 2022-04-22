Carlos Ghosn says he 'smells something fishy' after French international arrest warrant
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 23:21 IST
Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he "smells something fishy" before the French elections, in response to an international warrant sought by a French magistrate, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV reported.
The warrant is sought in connection with a case linked to a probe into suspect money flows between Renault and an Omani dealership.
