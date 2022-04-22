Gurugram: Cabbies held for killing, smashing man's head with stone

Two taxi drivers were arrested on Friday, 10 days after they allegedly killed a man and smashed his face with stone after a minor altercation, police here said. A man was found dead on April 11 at a roadside on Dwarka Expressway with his head badly smashed. A week after the incident, the man was identified as Sunil, 28, a generator mechanic from Gurugram, police said, after which an FIR of murder was registered at Bajghera Police Station.

According to police, the deceased had an altercation with two taxi drivers on the night of April 10 near a railway station. They said the two killed Sunil, a native of Dadot village in Mahendragarh, and dumped his body on the expressway. The accused were identified as Jatin, 25, and Umesh, 26. Both belong to Uttar Pradesh and lived on rent in Bhim Garh Kheri, police said. Police said the accused were sloshed on the night of the incident and had a brawl with Sunil before they killed him. A team headed by Bajghera Police Station SHO Aman Yadav nabbed the two from Delhi and Bhim Garh Kheri. Both have confessed to their crime.

“The murder was result of a minor altercation. We have taken the accused on remand and are interrogating them,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

