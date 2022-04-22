UP: HC pulls up authorities for delay in deciding on farmer's plea seeking benefits of debt redemption scheme

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench on Friday pulled up of the Uttar Pradesh authorities for an inordinate delay in deciding on a farmer's plea seeking benefits of the Crop Debt Redemption Scheme.

The bench directed the principal secretary, agriculture, to decide on the farmer's plea within three weeks and also hold an enquiry to identify which officer was responsible for the delay.

It also directed the principal secretary to submit an action-taken report in the court within 30 days.

The scheme was launched in 2017 by the Yogi Adityanath government during its first term.

Justice Shree Prakash Singh passed the order on a petition moved by Ram Chandra Yadav in 2021.

Pulling up the state authorities, the judge observed, ''It is startling that the authorities have become so careless towards the last person of the society.'' It is reflected from the plea of the farmer whose application seeking the benefit of a scheme framed by the state government has been kept pending for the last four years, added the bench. ''This court has taken serious note of this fact and hence it has become emergent to take certain steps so that such unfettered and unbridled act of the public authorities could be restrained,'' the bench observed.

The petitioner submitted that he had taken a KCC loan in 2017 from Gramin Bank of Aryavrat. However, with the Uttar Pradesh government bringing the Crop Debt Redemption Scheme, the farmer wrote to the bank on December 27, 2017, seeking its benefits.

The bank referred the matter to a district-level committee, which forwarded the file to the state government for approval. But nothing was to grant him the benefit of the scheme, the petitioner told the court.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has said that it has waived loans worth Rs 36,000 crore to 86 lakh farmers in the last five years.

