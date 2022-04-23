Left Menu

Six people killed by blast at restaurant in Somalia's capital -ambulance official

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Six people were killed on Friday by a blast at a seaside restaurant in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, an ambulance service official told Reuters.

"So far we have carried six dead civilians and seven others injured," Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance Service said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

