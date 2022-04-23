SHO among 3 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in rape case in Sambha

Three policemen have been suspended and a deputy superintendent of police has been removed for alleged delay in registration of a rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

On the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, they will also face a departmental inquiry for dereliction of duty in the matter related to the rape of a minor girl.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ali Imran, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rattan Lal, Head Constable Satwinder Singh were placed under suspension and Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vijaypur, Vishal Manhas, was removed from his post and attached with Zonal police headquarter for ''poor supervision and control'', the officials said.

As per the complaint, a heinous crime was committed with an 11-year-old girl by accused Shammi after entering her house in Bazigar Basti in Vijaypur tehsil on intervening night of April 16 and 17, they said.

The mother of girl approached the police station Vijaypur but the SHO and other officials caused delay in registration of case and exercised undue influence and changed the nature of the complaint while forcing complainant to enter into compromise with the accused, the officials said.

The minor girl and mother were not treated as per the laid down procedure of POSCO, they said.

As the DGP came to know about the case and role of officials through a report of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), he ordered probe through crime branch, and special team confirmed the commission of offence against the minor girl, prompting the SHO to register a delayed case in this regard, they said.

As per the order issued by DGP, the conduct of some of these officials is unbecoming and warrant action as the duties were not performed in the given manner, which amount to grave dereliction of duty.

They connive in avoiding the registration of the case and investigation into the heinous crime, the order said.

DGP also ordered a departmental inquiry against them headed by Commandant Radhmi Wazir.

