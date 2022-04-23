IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor gets Home Minister's medal for excellence in police training

Senior IPS officer Sanjukta Parasor has been conferred with the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training.

Parasor, a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was given the award by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at a function here for her excellent service as trainer for police investigators.

Currently serving as deputy inspector general (DIG) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi, Parasor is a decorated officer.

She was highly praised for her exemplary role as superintendent of police (SP) in Assam’s Jorhat and Sonitpur districts between 2011 and 2016 for leading anti-insurgency operations against ULFA and NDFB militants.

In the NIA since 2017, Parasor has been handling several sensitive cases related to terrorism.

Her works in the NIA include organising capacity building programmes for state police and Central Armed Police Forces in Delhi as well as in regional centres.

Parasor also coordinates training programmes for police officers, prosecutors and experts with foreign police partners such as the FBI, the French Police and the Canadian Police.

A certificate signed by the union home minister and a one-time cash award of Rs 25,000 was given to her along with the medal. The name of the winner of the medal is also published in the Gazette of India.

At the function, which was held on the occasion of the 13th foundation day of the NIA, Shah appreciated the qualitative investigation the NIA achieved in a short period of 13 years.

He also appreciated the conviction rate of the NIA which stands at 93.25 per cent and asked the organisation to set out its goals for 2047 in a way that the NIA makes a mark both nationally and internationally, an official statement said.

Shah stressed on the requirement for scientific investigation for evidence collection and on institutionalisation of procedures and processes developed by the NIA.

He also directed the NIA to coordinate with other agencies involved in countering terrorism and pitch resources for creation of a national database of information pertaining to terrorists and terrorism, the statement said.

