Five of family killed in Prayagraj

Earlier, on April 15, in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area of Gangapar area here, four members of a family were murdered with sharp weapons and the head of the family was found hanging.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-04-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 11:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Five members of a family were killed with sharp edged weapons in Khevrajpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav (55), Rajkumar's daughter Manisha (25), Rajkumar's wife Kusum (50), Rajkumar's daughter-in-law Savita (30), and Rajkumar's granddaughter Mitakshi (2).

The incident happened on Friday night when Rajkumar's son Sunil was not in the house. He had gone to attend a wedding, police said.

They said that a case has been lodged at Gangapar Tharwai police station area. A dog squad and forensic team have reached the spot and the evidence is being collected after inspecting the spot, the police said.

Earlier, on April 15, in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area of Gangapar area here, four members of a family were murdered with sharp weapons and the head of the family was found hanging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

