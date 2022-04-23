Left Menu

Punjab govt notifies 1,690 job vacancies in electricity department

The Punjab government has notified 1,690 vacancies for the post of Assistant Lineman in the electricity department.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 16:02 IST
In the first cabinet meeting held on March 19, it was also decided to provide 25,000 government jobs to youth in the state. Of these, 10,000 jobs will be for various positions in the Punjab Police to address the issue of unemployment among the youth, as announced by the CM.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its poll promises had said that after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. (ANI)

