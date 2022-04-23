Lebanon banking group rejects latest draft of financial recovery plan

The Association of Banks in Lebanon on Saturday said it totally rejected the government's latest draft of a financial recovery plan meant to pull the country out of an economic meltdown that began in 2019.

In a statement shared with Reuters, the association called the plan "disastrous" as it put the "major portion" of losses sustained by government policies on the banks and depositors.

