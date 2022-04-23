MP: Two sons of BJP MLA, two others booked for assaulting forest dept staffers

Two sons of a BJP MLA and two others were booked for allegedly assaulting forest department staffers who had reportedly stopped them from illegally quarrying stones in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which showed some persons thrashing a group, went viral on social media soon after.

''Dhanraj, Deendayal, Tillu and one more person were booked under IPC sections 323, 294 and 506 on the complaint of a forest staffer, who claimed the incident took place in Thursday night,'' said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ramtilak Malviya.

BJP sources said Dhanraj and Deendayal are sons of Sitaram Adivasi, party MLA from Vijaypur.

As per the complaint, these persons assaulted Ramraj Singh, Rishabh Sharma and driver Hassan Khan at a security post in Piprani after being stopped from illegally quarrying stones in a forested patch, an official said.

BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi, when contacted, told PTI he was in Bhopal for the past five days and would collect information about the incident on reaching Sheopur.

