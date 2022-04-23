Left Menu

MP: Two sons of BJP MLA, two others booked for assaulting forest dept staffers

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 23-04-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 17:21 IST
MP: Two sons of BJP MLA, two others booked for assaulting forest dept staffers
  • Country:
  • India

Two sons of a BJP MLA and two others were booked for allegedly assaulting forest department staffers who had reportedly stopped them from illegally quarrying stones in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which showed some persons thrashing a group, went viral on social media soon after.

''Dhanraj, Deendayal, Tillu and one more person were booked under IPC sections 323, 294 and 506 on the complaint of a forest staffer, who claimed the incident took place in Thursday night,'' said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ramtilak Malviya.

BJP sources said Dhanraj and Deendayal are sons of Sitaram Adivasi, party MLA from Vijaypur.

As per the complaint, these persons assaulted Ramraj Singh, Rishabh Sharma and driver Hassan Khan at a security post in Piprani after being stopped from illegally quarrying stones in a forested patch, an official said.

BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi, when contacted, told PTI he was in Bhopal for the past five days and would collect information about the incident on reaching Sheopur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022