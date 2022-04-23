Left Menu

Navy chief pays 3-day visit to Seychelles

Admiral Kumar presented a navigation chart of Port Victoria prepared by the National Hydrographic Office NHO of India under an MoU on bilateral hydrographic cooperation.During the visits to various units of Seychelles Defence Forces SDF and interactions with the leadership, the Navy Chief reminisced his own experiences as the then Naval Advisor to the government of Seychelles in 2001-02, the spokesperson said.He also highlighted the significance accorded by both countries to a collaborative approach toward maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 17:22 IST
Navy chief pays 3-day visit to Seychelles
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar has held extensive talks with the top civilian and military brass of Seychelles to further boost bilateral maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

During his three-day visit to the strategically located island nation from April 21 to 23, Admiral Kumar met President Wavel Ramkalawan, Foreign Minister Sylvestre Radegonde and Brigadier Michael Rosette, the Chief of Defence Force (CDF), officials said on Saturday.

''The interactions of the Chief of Naval Staff at Seychelles set in motion a promising trajectory of further growth in the scale and scope of bilateral defence engagements founded on the principles of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region),'' an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

He said the discussions covered a wide range of issues of mutual interest including maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. Admiral Kumar presented a navigation chart of Port Victoria prepared by the National Hydrographic Office (NHO) of India under an MoU on bilateral hydrographic cooperation.

During the visits to various units of Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF) and interactions with the leadership, the Navy Chief reminisced his own experiences as the then Naval Advisor to the government of Seychelles in 2001-02, the spokesperson said.

He also highlighted the significance accorded by both countries to a collaborative approach toward maritime security in the Indian Ocean. While the CDF hosted the Navy Chief for a luncheon at SDF headquarters, the SDF leadership attended a reception onboard the Indian Naval ship, Sharda.

The reception was hosted jointly by Gen (retd) Dalbir Singh Suhag, the Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, and Admiral Kumar.

INS Sharda is currently in Seychelles after escorting Coast Guard Ship Zoroaster, a vessel sourced from an Indian shipyard in 2021 by that country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022