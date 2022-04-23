Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 18:02 IST
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam, in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security force personnel, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022