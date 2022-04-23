Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Mirhama area of Kulgam, in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the security force personnel, who retaliated.
The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
