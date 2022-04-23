Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Kranti Diwas Fair, pays tributes to Veer Chandra Garhwali

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Kranti Diwas Fair' and paid floral tributes to Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, the great hero of the Peshawar incident.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:24 IST
Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Kranti Diwas Fair, pays tributes to Veer Chandra Garhwali
visuals of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Kranti Diwas Fair' and paid floral tributes to Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali, the great hero of the Peshawar incident. Addressing the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised the importance of the fair.

"I got a chance to come back to the land of heroes. Such programmes are necessary for the coming generations to know about the hard work, sacrifice and struggle of our martyrs," said Dhami. Chief Minister declared Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Kranti Diwas fair as a state fair and approved various projects including the construction of vehicle parking in Thalisain, approval of repairing unpaved roads under Srinagar Vidhan Sabha, construction of a mini-stadium at Devradi Devi Maidan (Bungidhar), Chauthan, from Chaurikhal.

He also emphasised, "Solution without Choice". "Our government is working on the motto of 'Solution without Choice'. PM Narendra Modi has a special attachment to Uttarakhand. Under his leadership, this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand. On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee, Uttarakhand will be the best state of the country," he added.

He also mentioned that the state government was going to make a big decision on the old-age pension scheme in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Peethsain in the development block of Thalisain in Pauri district on Saturday where he inaugurated the 'Kranti Diwas Fair' and called upon to follow Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali's ideals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022