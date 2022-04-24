At least 12 dead, another 10 missing as four migrant boats sink off Tunisia
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-04-2022 03:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 03:24 IST
At least 12 African migrants died and another 10 were missing after four boats carrying 120 migrants sank off Tunisia, a security official told Reuters on Saturday.
Ali Aayar, a lieutenant colonel in the Tunisian Coast Guard, added that 98 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sfax.
