Pakistani terrorists killed in encounter in south Kashmir identified

The two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM outfit, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, have been identified and were active since 2018, police said on Sunday.The killed JeM terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, have been identified and were active since 2018, police said on Sunday.

"The killed JeM #terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan & Zabiullah, both residents of #Pakistan. They were # categorized terrorists & active since the year 2018 in the areas of #Kulgam-#Shopian districts," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, wrote on Twitter.

Kumar said incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including two AK rifles, seven AK magazines, and nine grenades were recovered from their possession. The encounter took place after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation based on specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

