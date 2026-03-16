Jammu & Kashmir Launches Life-Saving PM-Rahat Scheme

The Jammu and Kashmir government has introduced a new initiative named the PM-road accident victims hospitalisation and assured treatment (PM-Rahat) scheme.

This scheme aims to provide immediate medical assistance to road accident victims, with cashless treatment capped at Rs 1.5 lakh per victim in more than 140 designated hospitals during the vital golden hour period. The golden hour is considered the critical timeframe of up to seven days from the accident date, during which immediate medical intervention is crucial for survival.

The government has ensured collaboration between the transport, health, police, and district administration departments for the effective implementation of the scheme. Good Samaritans, known as Rah-Veers, who help accident victims, will be rewarded with Rs 25,000 and a Certificate of Appreciation. Annually, ten national-level awards of Rs 1,00,000 each will be allocated to outstanding Rah-Veers.